Trump admin steps into surrogate battle after woman gives birth to baby biological parents asked her to abort
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Trump admin steps into surrogate battle after woman gives birth to baby biological parents asked her to abort

McKenna West travelled to Texas after the biological parents requested that she seek an abortion

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Topics: US News, Donald Trump

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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