'Genuinely unbearable' side effect of 'Godzilla' weight loss drug Reta revealed by first users
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'Genuinely unbearable' side effect of 'Godzilla' weight loss drug Reta revealed by first users

Users of the so-called 'Godzilla' weight-loss drug say the side effects go far beyond the physical

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Weight loss, Mental Health

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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