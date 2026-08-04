Eli Lilly to offer early access to 'Godzilla of weight loss drugs' Reta
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Eli Lilly to offer early access to 'Godzilla of weight loss drugs' Reta

People with severe obesity lost an average of 22.6 percent of their body weight using the drug

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Topics: Weight loss, Drugs, Mounjaro, US News, Health

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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