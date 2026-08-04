Doctor's important warning to GLP-1 users during hot weather due to simple car mistake

A doctor has shared important advice on how to make sure you're using your GPL-1 weight loss medication safely during the warmer months.

In recent years, GPL-1 has reared its head, leading to an influx of people using the medication in a bid to lose weight.

However, rather than simply jumping on the bandwagon without fully realising what you're getting yourself into, it's important to consult with a health professional alongside making yourself aware of some of the biggest common mistakes you could make taking the medication.

And one doctor is raising awareness of some of the pitfalls people fall into during hotter weather.

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Dr Donald Grant, GP and Senior Clinical Advisor at The Independent Pharmacy, reassured 'weight-loss treatments are generally very safe when used as prescribed, but hot weather introduces a few extra variables that people don't always think about'.

One major mistakes he's seen? Users leaving their injection pens in cars, 'on windowsills or in bags exposed to direct sunlight'.

But why?

A doctor has shared some tips for managing your GLP-1 medication during summer (Getty Stock Photos)

What happens when you leave your GPL-1 weight loss pen in a car?

Well, in a car or on a windowsill, temperatures can often rise quickly during hot weather and your pen needs to be kept within a certain temperature bracket in order to be most effective and safe.

"Unopened pens should be stored in a refrigerator between 2°C and 8°C. Storage requirements after first use vary between products, although some pens may be kept outside the fridge, provided they remain within the temperature limits stated in the patient information leaflet," Dr Grant advises.

If you have accidentally left your pen in high heat, it's best to check with a medical professional whether or not you can still use it.

And there's some other mistakes people often make when it comes to how they use their weight loss medication in warmer weather.

Don't leave your medication in the car too long (Getty Stock Images)

Other common mistakes GLP-1 users make in hot weather

It's also important to adjust how much water you drink in warmer months while taking GLP-1.

The medication can often leave users feeling less thirsty, but given you'll be losing more fluids from the heat in sweat, it's important to keep reminding yourself to stay hydrated.

Basically, don't wait until you feel thirsty, take regular sips of water.

Should you forget and end up feeling dizzy or nauseous? Don't ignore it, Dr Grant's next tip to really make sure to listen to your body and take this as a sign that you probably need to get out of the sun, 'cool down and rehydrate'.

Another easy mistake? Skipping meals because the heat has suppressed your appetite even further.

While Dr Grant notes 'appetite suppression is part of how these medications work,' it's not clever or safe to skip meals altogether whether it be out of lack of hunger and the heat or a misguided desire to speed up the process of weight loss.

Don't forget to pack enough! (Getty Stock Images)

He advises: "Going long periods without eating can affect energy levels and blood sugar, and makes any nausea considerably harder to manage. Smaller, more frequent meals tend to work better in hot weather than trying to eat a full meal you don't feel like having."

It's not just eating less but also drinking more alcohol to keep an eye on too, summer parties and BBQs often seeing an increase in cracking open a cold one. However, it's good to be cautious given alcohol can 'worsen dehydration' prompt low blood sugar and nausea too.

And last but not least, making sure to keep track of your pens, where they are and making sure you have enough if you're travelling.