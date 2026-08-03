Netflix's A Toxic Love Story victim sent heartbreaking letter to judge before 'twisted' ex's sentencing
Home>News>Crime

Netflix's A Toxic Love Story victim sent heartbreaking letter to judge before 'twisted' ex's sentencing

Ian Diaz is currently serving 10 years behind bars

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Topics: True crime, Netflix, Documentaries

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: