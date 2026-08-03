First deaths in 'explosive diarrhea' cyclosporiasis outbreak reported as cases linked to 9 US states

Two people have died after contracting cyclosporiasis, the 'explosive diarrhea' infection linked to iceberg lettuce in nine states across the US.

Some 18,000 Cyclospora cases have been reported across America, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The current outbreak is the largest of such parasite in US history.

Now, officials have confirmed two people in Michigan have died after falling unwell with the illness.

“Two deaths have been identified as part of the cyclosporiasis outbreak affecting Michigan. According to medical records, both individuals had significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration. No additional information will be provided on these two cases,” the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services stated.

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Meanwhile, the CDC said in a statement: "CDC is aware of two cyclosporiasis-related deaths in people with underlying health conditions from Michigan as part of this outbreak."

Cases of the infection have shot up to a total of 11,234 in Michigan, which is more than double the second hardest-hit state of Ohio.

The outbreak has been linked to lettuce in nine states (Getty Stock Photo)

193 people have been hospitalized in Michigan as a result of the outbreak.

Health officials are yet to determine the full cause of the outbreak, though iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms was recalled.

The FDA revealed that a sample from Taylor Farms they previously said contained Cyclospora was in fact a false positive.

Officials have urged the public not eat recalled iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico while an FDA investigation remains ongoing.

In June, Taco Bell announced it had removed the 'potentially impacted lettuce' in selected states 'out of an abundance of caution'.

They added in a July statement: "The affected ingredient from our supplier is being indefinitely removed from our supply chain nationwide and will be replaced within 24 hours in select states.

"While no official advisory has been issued, we believe public health is a shared responsibility among restaurants, their suppliers, and authorities, and we are proud to have consistently acted quickly and proactively to protect our guests.

"Taco Bell has taken precautionary action, and we encourage all relevant restaurants, retailers, and foodservice operators to do the same."

Ella-Salone Jones was hospitalized with cyclosporiasis after having '30-40' toilet trips a day. It came just days after she had a Taco Bell meal.

More than 18,000 cases of the 'explosive diarrhea' parasite have been reported (Getty Stock Photo)

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis

Most common complications include:

Watery diarrhea (most common)

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Cramping

Bloating

Increased gas

Nausea

Fatigue

Less common symptoms include:

Vomiting

Body aches

Headache

Low-grade fever

Other flu-like symptoms

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services notes that cyclosporiasis is 'generally not a life-threatening illness', which makes the reported deaths even more surprising.

If you do fall ill, healthcare experts recommend you get medical advice if you believe you've been infected.

"A Cyclospora infection sometimes goes away on its own. But if you don’t treat it, your symptoms may last for a month or longer. This puts you at risk of severe dehydration and other complications," the CDC says on its website.