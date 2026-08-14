Parents who asked surrogate to abort their baby are now in custody of the infant
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Parents who asked surrogate to abort their baby are now in custody of the infant

McKenna West’s refusal triggered a multi-state legal battle involving Texas officials

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: McKenna West

Topics: Texas, Parenting, US News

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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