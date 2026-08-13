Surrogate who refused to abort baby gives birth then is immediately banned from seeing him
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Surrogate who refused to abort baby gives birth then is immediately banned from seeing him

McKenna West travelled across state lines in the dispute

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Topics: US News, Health, Texas

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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