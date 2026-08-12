American Airlines responds after woman with down syndrome claims she was banned from flying alone
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American Airlines responds after woman with down syndrome claims she was banned from flying alone

The airline says staff followed its safety procedures after assessing the 52-year-old passenger

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: American Airlines, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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