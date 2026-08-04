National Park Service gives brutal verdict on plans for 50 foot tall 'Arc De Trump' in Washington DC

The Trump administration's plan for a 'triumphal arc' in celebration of America's 250th anniversary will negatively impact dozens of historical sites, the National Park Service has said.

Alongside hosting a Patriot Games, which has been compared to The Hunger Games (minus the killing), Donald Trump has proposed installing a 250-foot arch - dubbed the 'Arc de Trump' - on Columbia Island in Washington, DC.

The arc was first proposed by the POTUS in 2025, Trump unveiling a model version of the arch to reporters in the Oval Office. It was suggested the arc take its place in Memorial Circle on Memorial Drive between the end of the Arlington Memorial Bridge and Arlington National Cemetery, directly across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial.

In December 2025, Trump announced a project manager, before stating construction would begin within two months. However, the project has faced backlash, with an advocacy group filing a lawsuit to stop it.

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When Trump opened the Great American State Fair on June 25, 2026, it had a scaled-down model of the arch on display.

And the National Park Service has since assessed and responded to the proposal, after being forced to by law, arguing the proposed arch would negatively impact 37 other sites.

Trump unveiled the model for the arch last year (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

What has the National Park Service said?

Twice as tall as the nearby Lincoln Memorial, the arch shoots way over the capital's height limits for buildings.

The National Park Service's report has found its vast height also means it would have a knock-on impact on many of the other landmarks around it.

In Appendix C of the document, the service has listed 37 historic buildings which would be negatively impacted by the arch - from the Lincoln Memorial to the Washington Monument and the Thomas Jefferson Memorial.

They wrote: "The Arch would introduce a new vertical feature into a landscape system historically characterized by carefully managed horizontal monumental compositions, open river-oriented views, and coordinated scenic parkway experiences."

The National Park Service opened up its assessment to include comments from outside groups and it didn't take long for people to voice their concerns.

The National Park Service has reviewed the proposal (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

What have others said about the proposed 'Arc de Trump'?

Virginia’s state historic preservation officer, Roger W. Kirchen, slated the 'adverse effects' of the arch and its design as being 'intentional and inherent' to The New York Times.

He accused it of 'intending to dominate the surrounding landscape'.

Mical Durak, Arlington County historic preservation principal planner, told the Park Service he thinks the 'scale and mass of the arch is inappropriate in the context of its historic setting'.

"And [it] would negatively impact the physical and symbolic unity conveyed via the Arlington Memorial Bridge and Memorial Avenue between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington house," he added.

However, a spokesperson for the Interior Department told The Independent: "Great nations build beautiful structures and works of art that cultivate national pride and love of country.

"In this tradition, Secretary Burgum is thrilled to champion the United States Triumphal Arch which will be a project that all Americans can be proud of.

"In America’s 250th year, President Trump wants to fulfill this vision and build the Triumphal Arch to celebrate the triumphs of the American people, inspires patriotism and love of country, and beautify our nation's capital."

And the White House has weighed in too.

The arch would reportedly disrupt multiple other landmarks (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

What has the White House said?

White House spokesman Davis Ingle said: "The Triumphal Arch in Memorial Circle is going to be one of the most iconic landmarks not only in Washington, D.C., but throughout the world.

"It will enhance the visitor experience at Arlington National Cemetery for veterans, the families of the fallen, and all Americans alike, serving as a visual reminder of the noble sacrifices borne by so many American heroes throughout our 250 year history so we can enjoy our freedoms today."

What happens next?

Well, despite protestations, the National Park Service's review is reported as not actually being able to stop the arch going ahead.