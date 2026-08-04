National Park Service gives brutal verdict on plans for 50 foot tall 'Arc De Trump' in Washington DC
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National Park Service gives brutal verdict on plans for 50 foot tall 'Arc De Trump' in Washington DC

Critics say the triumphal arch is intended 'to dominate the surrounding landscape'

Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck

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Featured Image Credit: National Park Service

Topics: US News, Donald Trump

Poppy Bilderbeck
Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck is a freelance journalist with words in Daily Express, Cosmopolitan UK, LADbible, UNILAD and Tyla. She is a former Senior Journalist at LADbible Group. She graduated from The University of Manchester in 2021 with a First in English Literature and Drama, where alongside her studies she was Editor-in-Chief of The Tab Manchester. Poppy is most comfortable when chatting about all things mental health, is proving a drama degree is far from useless by watching and reviewing as many TV shows and films as possible.

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