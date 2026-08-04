Richard Gere's son explains how Sydney Sweeney's 'wild' Euphoria scene helped prepare him for new role

Homer Gere has opened up about his latest role and the 'pretty out there' scenes which Euphoria helped him prepare for.

Homer Gere - yes, yes, his dad is Richard Gere and mom Carey Lowell - is certainly following in his parents footsteps.

The 26-year-old is son to Richard Gere and Carey Lowell, yes Richard Gere from Pretty Woman and American Gigolo and Carey Lowell from License to Kill and Law & Order.

Alongside a host of short films, Homer took on a role in the final season of hit HBO show Euphoria.

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And he found himself acting with none other than Sydney Sweeney - who played the role of Cassie.

In what he can only describe himself as a 'wild' and 'funny' scene to The Post, Homer's character of Dylan Reid is seduced by Cassie following the pair going on a first date.

Cassie strips off and straddles Dylan while naked, the pair have rampant sex, so rampant in fact the bed breaks and they knock a painting off the wall.

Following the session, Cassie sneaks Dylan's phone, uploads a photograph of them and adds: "World's greatest f**k @itsjustmecassie."

And despite being thrown in at the deep end, Homer reveals the scene did help him 'prepare a little bit' for his latest role in The Shards.

Homer Gere and dad Richard Gere (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

He explained: "[The Euphoria scene] did prepare me, a little bit – for doing some of the dancing stuff [in The Shards] and being pretty out-there."

Indeed, FX's The Shards is a coming of age, erotic thriller in which Homer stars alongside Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner, Igby Rigney and Wes Bentley.

The series was created by Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis and is based on Ellis' semi-autobiographical book of the same name.

Set in Los Angeles 1981, the series follows 17-year-old Ellis (Rigney) during his final year of school with Homer Gere playing mysterious new student Robert Mallory.

Cast members of The Shards (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Disney+'s description reads: "A group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence."

Executive producer Brad Simpson told Vogue: "[The Shards] brings together a lot of the things that Bret does incredibly well but also what Ryan is known for,” he says. “When you look at the combination of American Psycho and Less Than Zero, you also look at the combination of Glee and American Horror Story.”

And of Homer's audition? He added: "When Homer came in, he had this intensity and intelligence but also a mystery about him that you really wanted in Robert Mallory."

The Shards is currently set to premiere tomorrow (August 5) on FX and Hulu.

It's also coming to Disney+ on August 6.