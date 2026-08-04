Richard Gere's son explains how Sydney Sweeney's 'wild' Euphoria scene helped prepare him for new role
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Richard Gere's son explains how Sydney Sweeney's 'wild' Euphoria scene helped prepare him for new role

Given most of Euphoria is pretty 'wild,' that's saying a lot...

Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck

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Featured Image Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nikki Beach Hospitality Group

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV, Entertainment, Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Poppy Bilderbeck
Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck is a freelance journalist with words in Daily Express, Cosmopolitan UK, LADbible, UNILAD and Tyla. She is a former Senior Journalist at LADbible Group. She graduated from The University of Manchester in 2021 with a First in English Literature and Drama, where alongside her studies she was Editor-in-Chief of The Tab Manchester. Poppy is most comfortable when chatting about all things mental health, is proving a drama degree is far from useless by watching and reviewing as many TV shows and films as possible.

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