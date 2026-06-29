Trump's Great American State Fair sparks controversy as footage shows 'cheap' buildings held by staples

A fair celebrating America's 250th birthday has been slammed as 'embarrassing' after visitors took a closer look at some of its structures.

The Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., is part of US president Donald Trump's celebrations of 250 years of independence.

It boasts pavilions representing the 56 states and territories, plus more for federal departments, along with a Ferris wheel and a rodeo.

Delivering a speech to celebrate the opening of the fair last week, Trump promised an ‘economic boom’ to follow, ‘the likes of which no nation has ever seen before’.

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"Tonight, as we stand on the edge of our 250th year of independence, I am thrilled to declare that America is back," the president said.

Not all is as it seems at the Great American State Fair apparently (Al Drago/Getty Images)

"A short time ago we were a dead country. We were dead. Now we're the hottest country anywhere in the world, we're respected by everybody,” said Trump of the US’s birthday and future.

However, the fair didn't quite live up to such lofty sentiments, if the internet has anything to say about it.

Instead, people have been left calling it out for its seemingly ‘cheap’ setup.

It comes after an X user posted a video of the fair's triumphal arch, a model of the 250-foot tall 'Arc de Trump' the president wants to build in Washington.

What at first looked like a white ‘stone’ structure on closer inspection appeared to be nothing more than sheets of printed fabric stapled to boxes.

An X user has claimed the Great American State Fair is stapled (X/@SatireAP)

The user wrote alongside a close-up of both the Arch and another building: “Guys, these buildings at the Great American State Fair are just covered in printed sheets that are literally stapled on.”

To this, one person wrote: “This is some janky a** s**t right here. Donald Trump is an all-time embarrassment. Christ.”

Another said: “The Willy Wonka Experience has better quality.”

The Atlantic also criticized the fair's 'slapdash structures' covered in 'Trompe l’oeil sheets', which are sometimes used to cover scaffolding or give the illusion of 3D, textured walls or door panels with 2D sheets.

They added: "A boxy model of Trump’s proposed triumphal arch in the center of the Mall appears as if it could have been designed in Minecraft and ordered from CVS for same-day pickup."

However, others were quick to defend it.

Guys, these buildings at the Great American State Fair are just covered in printed sheets that are literally stapled on🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xJsijYyJRQ — Anarc-y princess (@SatireAP) June 29, 2026

“Lmao! They’re temporary, one-time use structures. Did you expect them to be made of marble? You libtards will latch on to anything to keep from losing on real issues like crime, immigration, or the economy. MAGA!” one user said.

Another suggested: “It looks cheap and bad but I do think it’s a throw back to old worlds fair style facades.”

Someone else seethed: “It's a f****** fair, what do you expect? Jesus Christ you guys need help.”

One other wrote: “Local liberal shocked to discover the temporary structures for the 3-week-long fair are temporary.”

Congress reportedly allocated a $150m in federal funds for America's birthday celebration, with Trump claiming Independence Day on July 4 would see 'the greatest show of all' as plans to release 860,000 fireworks.

UNILAD reached out to the White House for comment.