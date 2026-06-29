Trump's Great American State Fair sparks controversy as footage shows 'cheap' buildings held by staples
Home>News>Politics

Trump's Great American State Fair sparks controversy as footage shows 'cheap' buildings held by staples

The fair has been described as 'janky' and 'slapdash'

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: X/@SatireAP

Topics: Politics, US News, Twitter

Britt Jones
Britt Jones