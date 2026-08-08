A head-to-head sporting competition for a life-changing prize is set to kick off this weekend, but people can't help but spot the similarities with hit dystopian film franchise The Hunger Games.

President Donald Trump announced the games last December, saying it would form part of ‘the most spectacular birthday party the world has ever seen'.

"Already, we've had big celebrations to commemorate the 250th birthdays of the Army, the Navy and the United States Marines, but there is much, much more to come," Trump said in an announcement video at the time.

The Patriot Games will begin on Sunday (August 9) and conclude with the grand finale on Tuesday (August 11). They will feature 120 student athletes competing for a life-changing $250,000 scholarship prize.

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These athletes will face off in a ton of disciplines, including track and field events, obstacle course challenges, tug-of-war, dodgeball, kickball and basketball shooting.

The president has described the games as ‘the most spectacular birthday party the world has ever seen' (Jim WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking of the event, Freedom 250 Spokesperson Danielle Alvarez told UNILAD: "The 2026 Patriot Games are a national athletic competition celebrating America’s next generation of leaders, competitors and champions as part of our nation’s historic 250th birthday.

"Student athletes from across the country will compete on a national stage, reaching millions of Americans through ABC and ESPN and competing for $250,000 in scholarships.

"Freedom 250 is proud to bring Americans together through unforgettable signature events — from the Freedom Trucks and July 4 celebrations to the 2026 Patriot Games — that celebrate our country and inspire the next generation."

The 14- to 17-year-olds selected for the games have been chosen from across the US to each represent their home states and territories - not entirely unlike the Hunger Games contestants being selected to represent their districts.

It's safe to say critics have already raised eyebrows at the event.

Trump announced the Patriot Games last December (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Trump announcing the patriot games which is the same premise as The Hunger Games, how do I stop playing this game…" one person penned on X.

While a second added: "Donald Trump announces Patriot Games. The Hunger Games what?"

You would hope that the Patriot Games are a little less lethal than those we see in the hit Jennifer Lawrence franchise.

At the time of the announcement of the Patriot Games last year, the Democrats couldn't help but poke fun at the parallels between Trump's competition and The Hunger Games.

The political party shared a clip from the movie in which the villainous President Coriolanus Snow explains the concept of the fictional games.

"And so it was decreed that each year, the various districts of Panem would offer up, in tribute, one young man and woman to fight to the death in a pageant of honor, courage, and sacrifice," Snow says in the clip.

"The lone victor, bathed in riches, would serve as a reminder of our generosity and our forgiveness. This is how we remember our past.

"This is how we safeguard our future."

Let the games begin!