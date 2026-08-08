120 teens compete for $250,000 in Trump's Patriot Games dubbed 'Hunger Games'
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120 teens compete for $250,000 in Trump's Patriot Games dubbed 'Hunger Games'

The Democrats compared Donald Trump to the evil President Snow from the films

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Politics, Sport

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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