Scientists identify ‘natural Ozempic’ candidate that could become the next GLP-1 weight loss drug
Home>News>Health

Scientists identify ‘natural Ozempic’ candidate that could become the next GLP-1 weight loss drug

Researchers say the weight loss discovery could offer a more targeted way to control appetite

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Weight loss, Ozempic, Artificial Intelligence

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

Choose your content: