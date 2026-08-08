Ex-Miss North Carolina breaks silence after losing crown over ‘conservative’ beliefs
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Ex-Miss North Carolina breaks silence after losing crown over ‘conservative’ beliefs

The Miss USA Organization said they don't tolerate ‘racism, homophobia, transphobia’ or ‘language that strips any person of their dignity’

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Politics, Celebrity, US News, Religion

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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