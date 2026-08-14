Man with rare condition says his huge hands have one unexpected advantage when caring for his daughter
Home>News>Health

Man with rare condition says his huge hands have one unexpected advantage when caring for his daughter

Mark says his condition that's made his hands over 10 times their usual size comes with one benefit nobody would expect

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: TLC

Topics: Health, Parenting

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: