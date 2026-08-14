Man who's visited every country in the world twice details hidden gem that is 'vastly underestimated'

A man who has visited every country in the world not once, but twice, has shared some insight into his travels and what be believes are some gems that a lot of people probably don't know about.

Gunnar Garfors is the definition of an intrepid explorer and recently chatted with UNILAD, where he urged people to be 'more original'.

Gunnar (who is reportedly the first person in the world to hit the incredible milestone of visiting every country twice) said to think outside the box when it comes to exploring the world – or, as he put it, don't be a sheep.

Chatting to us about mass tourism, Gunnar shared: "I think the main problem with mass tourism is that there are too many instances where people want to go to the same place at the same time. You know, everybody wants to see the Coliseum or the Eiffel Tower."

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Gunnar Garfors pictured in front of the glacier Blomstrandbreen (@garfors/Instagram)

"We have these places all over the world," he went on. "Sheep are not very innovative so we we shouldn't really try to be one.

"A lot of us do that because of social media and we have a favorite 'influencer' and we uncritically just follow what they tell us."

Gunnar said that people should be 'a bit more original' and to 'go to and discover a new place'.

Of course there are thousands and thousands of towns and cities you could visit, but there's a couple in particular that Gunnar thinks are special.

"My favorite big city in the is probably Seoul in South Korea. It's vastly underestimated," Gunnar shared.

"They're bringing so much culture. With all the Kpop, they're now into winning Oscars and they're doing TV shows that are exported all over the world. All the newest trends, you can find a lot of them on Seoul."

He went on: "A lot of people travel to Tokyo, and a lot less people travel to Seoul. There's so much to see there. It's an amazing place."

Another place Gunnar mentioned was Gotland. The Swedish island and province is located in the Baltic Sea. Discussing its capital of Visby, Gunnar described it as 'the best medieval city in Europe, if not the world'.

"That's a sort of gem that not many people go to," Gunnar mused. "Except for Nordic people, not many people go there."

He described it as an 'incredible place' and gushed about its old town in pariticular.

Gunnar said: "They have the old town, which is the best part. There's small alleyways and hidden streets and there are heaps of amazing cafes, restaurants, bars, and old castles."

"You have everything there," he continued. "It's so colorful and peaceful."

You can keep up to date with Gunnar's travels on his Instagram page.