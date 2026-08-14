Man who's visited every country in the world twice details hidden gem that is 'vastly underestimated'
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Man who's visited every country in the world twice details hidden gem that is 'vastly underestimated'

Gunnar Garfors shared some of his favorite places he's visited with UNILAD

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: garfors/Instagram

Topics: Travel, World News, Korea, Europe

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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