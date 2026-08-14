TSA agent begs passengers to stop bringing 'useless' items to airport and lists 3 worst culprits
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TSA agent begs passengers to stop bringing 'useless' items to airport and lists 3 worst culprits

There are important things that you need to bring, but the agent claimed that these are not among them

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: US News, Travel

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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