NBA fans have been issued with a warning as Trump sets to head to New York to watch Game 3 of the finals on Monday night (June 8).

The upcoming game marks the first NBA Finals game in New York since 1999, so of course, long term Knicks fan Trump couldn’t miss it.

Since taking office, the President has attended a number of sporting events, including Super Bowl in 2025 and the Ryder Cup.

The Knicks are preparing to take on the San Antonio Spurs, with thousands of fans, and Trump, in attendance. However - fans may want to pay extra attention to the 'new rules' with the President's confirmed arrival.

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The team are now encouraging their fans to arrive at Madison Square Garden ‘at least two hours before tip off’ due to enhanced security. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Trump is a lifelong Knicks fan (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

There will also be a strict ‘no bags policy’ as well as “TSA-style screening procedures”.

There is also no storage for prohibited items, which include items such as aerosols, ammunition and weapons of any kind.

Earlier this week, the President appeared to ‘troll’ fans who had been ‘priced out’ of attending the finals.

“It’s sort of semi-free to watch it on television. That’s the way life goes… If the team wasn’t a big success, tickets would go very easily… but that’s the way life is,” he told reporters after it was announced tickets were over $8000.

But will Trump be the only high profile figure there? Probably not. A few weeks, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were spotted in the stands as the Knicks Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 at the Memorial Game.

A number of celebrities are expected to be at the game (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The celebrity couple were all smiles as they watched on in their matching blue jerseys.

Like Trump, Chalamet is a lifelong Knicks fan, and it looks like Jenner has now adopted the role as a fan of the team.

It’s not the only time the pair have been seen at a game together, in fact, they’ve been spotted a number of times since striking up their relationship in 2023.

And basketball isn’t the only sport the pair are fans of, having also been spotted together at the US Open.

Other celebrity lifelong Knicks fans include Jimmy Fallon, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler and Chris Rock.

We wonder if they’ve been told to arrive early on Monday!