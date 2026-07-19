After beating England during the semi-final, Argentina's president has confirmed he won't be attending the World Cup final tonight.

Today marks the day that there will be a victor crowned as the best soccer team in the world.

Spain and Argentina are set to go head-to-head with one another on the pitch in New York, and controversially, the latter nation has been given the go-ahead to display signage in the case of their success.

The sign was shown after they defeated England, and reads: 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas' - which translates to 'The Falklands are Argentine'.

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As per Sky Sports News, the White House FIFA task force say the team can also display the same banner today, despite FIFA's official rules revealing political and offensive material is not prohibited in football.

Javier Milei won't fly to the US to see his national team take on Spain (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP via Getty Images)

Anyway, aside from the banner, Argentinians around the world will be excited to attend as preparations for the match today are being made.

Except, however, President Javier Milei.

The political leader of the nation has confirmed, per Metro, he will not be attending the World Cup final, and there's a traditional reason for it.

The head of La Libertad Avanza coalition has instead revealed he will be watching it from his Quinta de Olivos residence in Buenos Aires and will also be wearing his dedicated jersey for the event too.

This is because there's a superstition attached to it.

When asked if he would fly in for the event at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Milei allegedly replied: "No way."

He's said to have added: "I’m going to keep watching all the games from Olivos.

"Since it’s cold and I don’t turn on the heat, I wear an oil company-branded jacket," he explained. "The day of the Switzerland game, it made me really hot. I took it off, and they scored a goal against us. I put it back on and never took it off again."

It's due to his superstition (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

While Milei won't be there, Trump will, and he's set to have a special role in the final that's been rumored to break long-standing traditions.

Apparently, he's set to hand the trophy to the winning team, which has usually been undertaken by the team's captain and not a political figure.

talkSPORT reported that FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been the leading man to say yes to this change in tradition.

Following the confirmation of Trump's attendance at the final, Infantino said: "We will be together with the president, enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together. We are together all the time."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also said in a statement shared on July 16 off his attendance: "On Friday, the president will travel to New York City to attend a FIFA reception at Trump Tower, followed by his attendance on Sunday at the FIFA World Cup, between Spain and Argentina.

"His attendance will cap what has been the most watched, most secure, and most successful World Cup in American history.

"This is a fitting conclusion to a tournament that showcased America's ability to host the world on the grandest stage."