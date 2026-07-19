United States Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, have officially welcomed their fourth child into the world, expanding their family during an exceptionally high-profile year for the executive branch.

The Vice President personally confirmed the joyful news, expressing deep gratitude to the medical staff and sharing heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming wave of love and well-wishes sent to their family.

"We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning,” the couple wrote in a joint social media post. “Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.”

“The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing,” the couple added.

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“We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family.”

The couple, who have been married since 2014 after famously meeting while attending Yale Law School together, are already loving parents to three young children: sons Ewan and Vivek, and daughter Mirabel.





The new arrival marks an exceptionally rare moment in modern political history, making the Vances one of the few executive families in recent decades to welcome a newborn while actively serving in the White House.

Born Usha Chilukuri to Indian immigrant parents, the accomplished 40-year-old corporate attorney and former Supreme Court law clerk has maintained a poised, highly respected presence as Second Lady.

While balancing her public duties and ceremonial engagements alongside her husband, she has consistently prioritized creating a grounded, private family life for their young children away from the relentless media spotlight of Washington, D.C.

The announcement triggered an immediate flood of congratulations from across the political spectrum.

Colleagues from Capitol Hill, state governors, and foreign dignitaries quickly issued public statements celebrating the news.

The White House itself extended warm congratulations, posting: "The most pro-family administration in history! Congratulations to Vice President Vance, Second Lady Usha, and the whole family on this wonderful blessing."

Meanwhile several prominent

The couple are now proud parents to four children in total ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

White House officials confirmed that the Vice President will adjust his immediate public travel schedule over the coming days to spend uninterrupted time with his wife, their newborn, and their three elder children at their residence.

Public interest in the Vance family dynamic has remained exceptionally high since the 2024 presidential campaign, during which both JD and Usha frequently spoke about the grounding influence of their multi-faith, close-knit household.

By frequently sharing small glimpses into their domestic life—ranging from family dinners to school drop-offs—the couple has built a relatable personal image that continues to resonate strongly with supporters.

While political life in the capital moves at a notoriously relentless pace, the arrival of the newest addition to the executive residence has offered a rare, warm moment of bipartisan celebration.

With messages of support continuing to pour in, the Vance family is settling into their newest chapter surrounded by family and close friends.