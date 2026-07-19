Tom Cruise's 'cringy' World Cup final speech sparks backlash - and its down to the final line
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Tom Cruise's 'cringy' World Cup final speech sparks backlash - and its down to the final line

The Hollywood icon left American sports purists absolutely enraged by choosing global phrasing on US soil

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Tom Cruise, World Cup, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks