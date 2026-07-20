What new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said about Donald Trump
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What new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said about Donald Trump

Burnham secured enough nominations from MPs to bar any other challengers

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Henry Nicholls/AFP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: UK News, Politics, Donald Trump

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.