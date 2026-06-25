President Donald Trump has given his opinions on Andy Burnham, who is favored be the next UK Prime Minister, days after he took 'one final swipe' at Keir Starmer following his resignation.

Starmer addressed the UK on Monday (June 22) to announce his resignation following pressure from the Labour Party, making him the fourth PM to resign from the position in just five years.

Trump and Starmer's relationship had been strained ever since the beginning of the US-Israel war in Iran. After his resignation, the POTUS said Starmer was a 'very nice man' but 'has really hurt himself, very very badly'.

Burnham, who is the MP for Makerfield, a constituency in Greater Manchester, is currently the only candidate in place to replace the prime minister.

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Andy Burnham is tipped to be the next UK prime minister (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Asked what he thought about the likely new prime minister, Trump said: “I don’t know, I think I see that he was, I guess, the mayor of a town.”

Burnham was previously elected as mayor of Greater Manchester in May 2017 and re-elected in 2021.

The US leader added: “I hear he’s extremely liberal, extremely, so that means he probably won’t open up the North Sea.”

What has Andy Burnham said about Trump?

However, Burnham knows a lot more about Trump, having called American politics 'polarized' and 'poisonous', 'where people in communities don't work together anymore' earlier this month.

His criticism of the president goes way back, having told the Manchester Evening News in 2017 that he would 'refuse to meet the president out of principle' if he were to attend the city.

In 2021, following the riots at the US Capitol, Burnham penned on X: “Any UK politician who gave Trump the time of day should be ashamed right now.”

As per the BBC, Burnham's team have declined to comment on the president's comments.

Trump hits out at Starmer

Trump made a number of digs towards Starmer as he announced his resignation (Isabel Infantes - Pool/Getty Images)

While sharing his opinions on Burnham, Trump once again criticized PM Starmer.

“I gave Keir Starmer some pretty good advice,” the 80-year-old said. “I said open up the North Sea.

“'Go to Aberdeen, which was the hottest city in the whole continent. It was the oil city, it was the oil of Europe.”

“And they closed everything, it was terrible,” the president claimed.

“I saw it before my eyes and I couldn't believe it. The North Sea is loaded.”

Trump made the comments during a a meeting with Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte.

Earlier this week, Trump hit out at Starmer over Nato.

“I mean, he wasn't good to us with Nato, right? He said we can't use the island to land, that was a first. For a couple of weeks he said: 'Well, but ultimately I gave it to you,' but that was a bad move. That hurt him badly,” he said, referring to the Chagos Islands.

There is no timetable for when the next Prime Minister of the UK will be announced, but Starmer has said he wants nominations to to open on July 9, a day after the NATO summit, which he is believed to be attending.