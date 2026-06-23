President Donald Trump has broken his silence following UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer resigning from office on Monday (June 22). In true Trump style, he couldn't help but take a few swipes at the former PM.

Starmer's resignation came after an address to the UK public on Monday morning, in which he said: "The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election. I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question. And I accept that answer with good grace."

The resignation makes Starmer the fourth PM to resign from the position in five years.

Starmer's crisis among his own party members came as Labour suffered huge losses in local elections across England and Wales, with almost 1,500 councillors replaced, many by Reform UK. Despite this, the former PM had previously said he would not resign and promised to 'face up to the big challenges ahead'.

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Just days before the news, Donald Trump seemingly announced Starmer's resignation on his behalf, writing on social media: "Keir Starmer will resign as prime minister of the United Kingdom. He failed badly on two very important subjects - immigration and energy (Open North Sea oil!). I wish him well! President DJT."

Trump had been critical of Starmer prior to his resignation (Photo by Isabel Infantes - Pool/Getty Images)

Following the confirmation of resignation, Trump, who has been critical of Starmer's position lately, expanded on his words when he was was asked for his reaction at a an Oval Office press gathering.

"I was critical only from this because I think he's a lovely man," he said.

"But I said, you're really messing up energy, you have windmills all over the place. In the meantime, you have the North Sea oil and they won't let anybody drill. It's one of the great fields in the world.

"The UK buys most of its energy from you know where? Norway. You know where they get their oil? The North Sea," he continued.

"The UK has a much better portion of the North Sea, they don't want to do it for environmental purposes."

However, Trump went on to say that his 'sort of friend' was a 'very nice man' - but it wasn't long before he took another swipe.

"I mean, he wasn't good to us with Nato, right? He said we can't use the island to land, that was a first. For a couple of weeks he said: 'Well, but ultimately I gave it to you,' but that was a bad move. That hurt him badly." he added, referring to the Chagos Islands.

Trump then wished Starmer well - but in true Trump style, another swipe came as he said he has two problems, 'crime and immigration'.

"He's really hurt himself, very very badly," the POTUS concluded.

Starmer announced his resignation as UK Prime Minister on Monday June 22 (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The relationship between Trump and Starmer has been strained in recent months, ever since the beginning of the US-Israel war in Iran.

Trump has been critical about Starmer and the UK after he ‘refused to get involved’ in the Iran war.

Previously, Trump claimed that Starmer was 'not Winston Churchill' and that America's relationship with the UK was 'obviously not as it was'.

When asked about the situation last month, Trump told Sky News: "I think that I like Starmer, but I think he's made a tragic mistake in closing the North Sea oil.

“You see, your energy prices are the highest in the world. And I think he's made a tragic mistake on immigration.”

Trump continued: “How is the relationship? It's the relationship where: when we asked them for help, they were not there. When we needed them, they were not there. When we didn't need them, they were not there. And they still aren't there.”

When asked if the US-UK relationship is ‘very bad’ right now, Trump said ‘well, it’s been better, but it’s sad’.