Donald Trump has spoken out following the rumors of Keir Starmer's resignation as Britain's prime minister.

Reports have been swirling in recent days that Starmer was on the brink of stepping down as prime minister following pressure from his party to do so.

The Observer reported on Saturday (June 20) that a resignation is expected after Starmer spent the weekend with his family to talk about his future as Britain's leader.

Discussing the matter, a friend of the prime minister's said: "I think [Starmer] sees the realities.

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"Stopping 'chaos' (as he rightly put it) is now not possible by staying, so that only leaves one option. I think he has come to see it as the dutiful option to serve the country and the party."

Reportedly Keir Starmer is set to resign as prime minister (Isabel Infantes - Pool/Getty Images)

Supposedly Starmer wants to 'arrange a deliberate slow march', according to the insider close to him who spoke to The Observer.

While he has not yet announced his resignation, Trump has seemingly announced it on his behalf.

"Keir Starmer will resign as prime minister of the United Kingdom," Trump wrote on social media today (June 21).

"He failed badly on two very important subjects - immigration and energy (Open North Sea oil!). I wish him well! President DJT."

UNILAD have approached Downing Street for comment.

Trump and Starmer haven't always seen eye to eye (Isabel Infantes / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

While the US and UK are political allies, the relationship between Trump and Starmer has become strained in recent months.

As well as disagreeing on immigration and energy, the pair came to blows over the UK's lack of support for America after the country joined forces with Israel to launch an attack on Tehran in February. The first attack on February 28 killed Iran's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump said in March that he was 'not happy' with the UK and argued that they should have been involved 'enthusiastically' in the efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump criticized Starmer on numerous occasions (Evelyn Hockstein - Pool/Getty Images)

Then, last month, Trump shared some advice to Starmer and weighed in on the idea of the 63-year-old leaving his position as PM.

"Well, my advice to him has always been, open up your oil in the North Sea," the POTUS told reporters.

"You got one of the great oil finds anywhere in the world, and you’re not using it, they’re not allowed to use it, and it’s one of the best in the world, among the best oils in the world.

"Open up your oil in the North Sea and get tough on immigration. Europe is being very, very hurt by immigration all over Europe."