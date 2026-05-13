Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump have had an up-and-down relationship, but this hasn't stopped the president from offering some advice to the beleaguered U.K. prime minister on how he can get things back on track.

Initially the two appeared to be getting on well, building a close working relationship.

Their once-bromance blossomed during a two-hour dinner at Trump Tower in September 2024, where Trump said Starmer was "very nice".

Five months later, Starmer offered Trump an unprecedented second state visit during a trip to the Oval Office.

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Since then, the unlikely friendship seems to have soured, with Trump infamously declaring in March that Starmer was 'no Winston Churchill'.

Why has Trump fallen out with Sir Keir Starmer?

The UK Government and White House appear to have fallen out over several things, mainly trade wars and tariffs, recognition of Palestine and the future of Greenland.

More recently Trump appears to have been enraged about the UK blocking US armed forces from using UK military bases for action in the Iran War.

Donald Trump made the comments before he flew to China (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

So what advice does President Trump have for Sir Keir?

In an interview with GB News, Trump was asked why Sir Keir had lost the support of the country, and he was quick to offer his two cents.

Speaking at the White House before flying to China where he was meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping, he said: “Well, my advice to him has always been, open up your oil in the North Sea.

"You got one of the great oil finds anywhere in the world, and you’re not using it, they’re not allowed to use it, and it’s one of the best in the world, among the best oils in the world.

"Open up your oil in the North Sea and get tough on immigration.

"Europe is being very, very hurt by immigration all over Europe.”

North Sea drilling is a testy subject in the UK (Getty stock image)

Why does the UK not drill in the North Sea?

Drilling in the North Sea is a testy subject in the UK, with the UK Government rejecting calls to expand exploration licenses in the area.

Instead they have accelerated their commitment to renewables, with Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband saying they would "double down, not back down" on their clean power mission.

Immigration is equally as controversial, with more than 70,000 small boats crossing the channel since Sir Keir came into power in July 2024. Anti-immigration party Reform made sweeping gains in the UK in the local elections which took place on May y.