Donald Trump has said the US-UK relationship is in a ‘sad’ state as he shared his scathing feelings about Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and a warning about the future of the country.

In February, the US and Israel launched a series of air strikes on Iran in what has been dubbed ‘Operation Epic Fury’.

Escalating tensions have also centred on the Strait of Hormuz, where maritime traffic was severely disrupted by Iran.

On April 8, the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire. Iran had rejected the draft proposal for a 45-day to-phased ceasefire framework and instead proposed its own 10-point plan for a peace agreement.

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Now, the US is blockading maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for oil exports.

Trump has been critical about Starmer and the UK after he ‘refused to get involved’ in the Iran war.

Previously, Trump claimed that Starmer was 'not Winston Churchill' and that America's relationship with the UK was 'obviously not as it was'

Trump has shared his feelings about Starmer and the US-UK relationship (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

In a new interview, Trump lamented the relationship between the UK and US, but said his feelings about the Prime Minister should not make an upcoming visit from King Charles and Queen Camilla awkward.

“I think that I like Starmer, but I think he's made a tragic mistake in closing the North Sea oil,” he told Sky News. “You see, your energy prices are the highest in the world. And I think he's made a tragic mistake on immigration.”

Trump continued: “How is the relationship? It's the relationship where: when we asked them for help, they were not there. When we needed them, they were not there. When we didn't need them, they were not there. And they still aren't there.”

Trump previously spoke out against Starmer (Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

When asked if the US-UK relationship is ‘very bad’ right now, Trump said ‘well, it’s been better, but it’s sad’.

The 79-year-old explained his reasoning while also taking aim at the UK’s energy deal and immigration policies.

“And we gave them a good trade deal. Better than I had to. Which can always be changed. But we gave them a trade deal that was very good because they're having a lot of problems. Energy is causing them problems because, think of it, they won't use the North Sea, and yet they buy a lot of their energy from Norway, which uses the North Sea, and they pay double the price. What's going on there?

“See, I love that country. I love your country and I would love to see it succeed. But if you have bad immigration policies and bad energy policies, you have the worst of both. You can't succeed, not possible.”

He went on: “Well it is. But a lot of people ask me what I think about them, and I think they're insane. They're destroying… your country is being invaded.”