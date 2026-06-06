James 'Weston' Higginbotham's mom has announced that the 20-year-old has sadly been found dead.

Weston, who hailed from Birmingham, Alabama, had been traveling around Japan with his family last month when he decided to go out exploring on his own on May 29.

Around 6pm on the day of his disappearance, Weston was seen leaving Kyoto Station on his own.

Sadly that day was the last time his loved ones saw him as the Auburn University student disappeared afterwards.

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After days of public appeals and searches, Weston's mom, Nancy Higginbotham, has shared a heartbreaking update.

She wrote on Facebook today (June 6): "Our family is heartbroken to share that Weston was found deceased by a volunteer search-and-rescue group in a mountainous area outside of Kyoto. The grief we feel is impossible to put into words.

"We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like."

James 'Weston' Higginbotham went missing on May 29 (Facebook / Nancy Higginbotham)

Nancy continued to share: "We are deeply grateful to the countless people across the United States, Japan, and around the world who shared Weston’s story, prayed for our family, offered encouragement, and helped in the search efforts. The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives."

She proceeded to say that they'd shared Weston's story with the media with the hopes of it helping them locate their missing son. Now, in wake of his death, they have asked for privacy.

Nancy concluded the post: "Thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and support. We will need them now more than ever. We will always love you, Weston."

The cause of Weston's death has not been disclosed.

The Higginbothams had arrived in Kyoto on the same day of Weston's disappearance.

Apparently when Weston went off to explore on his own his family had been tracking his movements on the Life360 app. However, the 20-year-old went on to turn off his location – which his mom said wasn't like him.

According to CNN, he had had an argument with his mother over her use of ChatGPT before he decided to go off on his own.

While Weston went off to explore solo, the rest of his family visited a temple.

He was last seen on CCTV footage around 8pm on May 29 walking alone in the Yamashina area. The CCTV camera was on a path leading to hiking trails.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].