The best friend of a missing 20-year-old has shared the final texts he sent to him before the Alabama student was found dead.

James 'Weston' Higginbotham had been traveling round the Kyoto area of Japan with his family last month. He went out exploring on his own on May 29 and one of the last places the Auburn University student was spotted was at Kyoto Station around 6pm on the day in question.

After days of public appeals and searches, Weston's mom, Nancy Higginbotham, shared a heartbreaking update on June 6.

She wrote on Facebook: "Our family is heartbroken to share that Weston was found deceased by a volunteer search-and-rescue group in a mountainous area outside of Kyoto. The grief we feel is impossible to put into words.

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"We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like."

Weston, 20, had been missing in Japan since May 29 (Facebook / Nancy Higginbotham)

Nancy continued to share: "We are deeply grateful to the countless people across the United States, Japan, and around the world who shared Weston’s story, prayed for our family, offered encouragement, and helped in the search efforts.

"The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives."

She proceeded to say that they'd shared Weston's story with the media to raise awareness about Weston going missing.

Now he has been found deceased, the family have asked for privacy.

Nancy concluded the tear-jerking post: "Thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and support. We will need them now more than ever.

"We will always love you, Weston."

In the days leading up to him going missing, Weston and his family met up with his friend Hiyu Shikari.

Hiyu went to school with Weston in the US before he relocated to Japan. He met up with the Higginbotham family on May 22 in Tokyo.

Speaking to The US Sun, Hiyu shared: "We had such a great time at a restaurant in Shinjuku, which is in Tokyo.

"Right after that, I tried to contact him on how he was doing in Kyoto, because I was in Kyoto a couple of weeks ago, and also the typhoon was coming as I was kind of worried, and I messaged him, ‘How’s the trip going?’ And that was after he went missing. And so I didn’t get any contact with him after I met him."

Hiyu Shikari, Weston's friend, shared his final texts to him (Hiyu Shikari)

Hiyu added: "I’ve been doing what I can to spread awareness."

Weston's friend shared screenshots of his last messages to him with the news outlet.

His final text to Weston read: "Good evening! How’s the stay going? Hopefully yall are having a good time in Kyoto! Lmk [Let me know] if you need me to recommend you any places [sic]."

The text did not say if it had been successfully delivered to Weston's phone.

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