Lawyer claims teen Nolan Wells made plea to friends during argument before found dead
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Lawyer claims teen Nolan Wells made plea to friends during argument before found dead

Nolan Wells' mom, Christine Wonsley, said one thing struck her as 'suspicious' after her son went missing on Horn Island

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Facebook/Christine Wonsley

Topics: News, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones