Largest ever 'explosive diarrhea' outbreak spreads even further - here are the main symptoms to look out for

Medical professionals have released advice and information on cyclospora as an outbreak continues to spread reaching 15 states.

As if there wasn't enough to worry about already, an outbreak of cyclospora has broken out across the US, current statistics recording over 10,000 confirmed cases impacting 15 states.

The diarrhea-inducing parasite is known as cyclosporiasis and the current outbreak of it marks the largest in US history.

It's 'an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis,' the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states.

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The parasite infects people via food or water that contains it.

It spreads through faeces but can also spread through fruits or vegetables which have been exposed to contaminated water.

The outbreak is the largest the US has ever seen of the parasite (Getty Stock Images)

The main symptoms of Cyclosporiasis

If you've contracted Cyclosporiasis you may or may not experience symptoms.

However, given it impacts the small intestine specifically symptoms can include 'watery diarrhea' alongside 'frequent' and yes, 'sometimes explosive bowel movements'.

This can lead to feelings of nausea and fatigue, bloating and cramping.

And you may even lose your appetite or lose weight too.

Cyclosporiasis is not typically life-threatening, but certainly isn't pleasant to experience.

But what should you do if you have it?

Symptoms can include 'explosive diarrhea' (Getty Stock Images)

What should you do if you have cyclosporiasis?

If you've contracted cyclosporiasis, first things first, make sure to rehydrate to avoid risking severe dehydration from your loose stools.

It's important to try and rebalance your electrolytes too, so take this as a sign to treat yourself to an electrolyte sports drink.

While you can often recover without treatment, Cleveland Clinic notes it's 'a good idea' to consult a healthcare professional, particularly if you have 'several bouts of watery diarrhea per day' or if your symptoms come back or worsen 'after finishing your full course of antibiotics'.

You may be prescribed antidiarrheal medications to help prevent dehydration and keep important nutrients in your body.

"With proper diagnosis and treatment, most people feel better after a week or two. But you may still have occasional bouts of diarrhea for up to a month," it adds.

And the CDC has since released its latest statement on the outbreak.

Some Taylor Farms products have been recalled (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

What has the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said?

Well, as of August 3, the CDC's website states an investigation into the outbreak is open.

It states: "CDC, FDA, and public health officials in several states are investigating a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora infections linked to iceberg lettuce in nine states."

It details a recall from Taylor Farms on July 17 of 'all iceberg lettuce sources from central Mexico' warning people to 'not eat' it and either 'return it' or 'throw it out'.

It added: "CDC is also investigating other outbreaks and illnesses of cyclosporiasis nationally that are unrelated to this outbreak."