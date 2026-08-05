Andrew Tate posts messages from jail where lawyer claims he’s in ‘solitary confinement’
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Andrew Tate posts messages from jail where lawyer claims he’s in ‘solitary confinement’

Joe McBride, the Tate brothers' attorney, likened the influencers to 'Al Qaeda terrorists at Guantanamo Bay'

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Alon Skuy/Getty Images

Topics: World News, Crime

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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