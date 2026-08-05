Andrew Tate has apparently been able to send an odd message from behind bars, despite his lawyer claiming he is held in protective circumstances.

The controversial influencer, 39, and his brother Tristan Tate, 38, were detained in Miami and arrested on July 18, with additional charges brought by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The CPS said Andrew has been charged with seven more counts of rape, which are on top of those already lodged against him relating to alleged sex trafficking and indecent images of a child.

Tristan has been charged with sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation. Prosecutors say the alleged crimes took place between July 2010 and August 2017.

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Andrew and Tristan have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested on new charges last month (DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, both locked up as they await their fates, Andrew has seemingly been able to send a message to his followers – via X.

This comes after Joe McBride, the pair's representative, claimed in his own post that the influencers were being held in a '5x12 cell as political prisoners on American soil, in solitary confinement'.

But that didn't appear to stop Andrew's account from being able to post two separate Tweets.

The first came yesterday (August 4), which read: "The corpse of your previous self is the necessary stepping stone to higher callings."

(X/@Cobratate)

Another said: "I lay awake unamused by the whispers of ghosts. They speak taunts in my ear as I stare out the window of my cell. As I didn’t react, It seems they’ve moved on to the cell next door, where I hear a man screaming in terror throughout the night."

Although Andrew's account was able to post the apparent live update on how he's doing in jail, McBride has been active on his own account, where he claims the pair are being treated poorly for their political ideology.

McBride claimed: "They are also being hunted by a despotic UK government that wants to bury them in a foreign prison for the rest of their lives."

(X/@Cobratate)

He added: "We met with them today. They are dressed in orange jumpsuits like Al Qaeda terrorists at Guantanamo Bay. Two innocent men, charged with nothing in America, dressed like enemy combatants."

McBride previously claimed the pair are not guilty of the 59 crimes levied against them, noting 'the world knows Andrew and Tristan are innocent'.

Their lawyer, Joe McBride, claims they are innocent (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The lawu also took a swipe at the UK, adding: "Their enemies know it best of all. That is exactly why they have been attacked.

"We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts, and once the Department of Justice confronts this egregious abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free.

"America does not do Britain's political dirty work."

The total number of charges against the brothers in the UK now stands at 59 according to police, the BBC reports

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org.