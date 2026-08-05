Former FBI sniper shares new details on Bryan Kohberger's 'awkward' text messages after analyzing his cell phone
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Former FBI sniper shares new details on Bryan Kohberger's 'awkward' text messages after analyzing his cell phone

Kohberger made multiple lengthy phone calls in the hours after the killings

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images

Topics: Bryan Kohberger, True crime, Crime

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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