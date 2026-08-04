Deadly drug-resistant fungus confirmed in 23 states, CDC warns
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Deadly drug-resistant fungus confirmed in 23 states, CDC warns

Health officials warn Candida auris is proving resistant even to last-resort medications as cases spread through healthcare facilities.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: US News, Health, Science

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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