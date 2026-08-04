A mother-of-four is fighting for her life after a family outing turned into a horror show when she was attacked by a number of spiders.

Britagne Miller was sitting by the campfire at a lake with her husband, Jake Miller, and their four kids in May when an estimated 15 spiders crawled on her and began biting her body.

While the Kansas mother didn't think much of it at first, she noticed an 'excruciating' bruise had developed near one of her calfs.

“This one kept swelling and swelling, and it was like, you know, a fire stir that’s metal,” she previously recalled to KAKE.

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"It was like shooting down my leg into my foot, and it felt like it was being stabbed."

Britagne's condition worsened to the point where she was rushed to hospital as health experts discovered a pool of blood clots caused by the excessive biting on her leg that required immediate surgery.

It's believed the mom was bitten by recluse spiders (Getty Stock Photo)

Jake wrote on GoFundMe that complications surrounding the surgery developed because of his wife's end-stage liver disease.

"This made surgery and routine care far more dangerous — doctors warned she could bleed out," he wrote on the fundraiser.

“Multiple doctors told us she might have only days to a month to live and recommended hospice after just two weeks in the hospital.”

Jake revealed that Britagne developed sepsis, which lead to doctors having to 'perform two bedside procedures to remove dead skin and place her on additional antibiotics'.

The dad continued: "She refused to give up. She told the doctors she would fight to live as long as she could for her family, and she insisted they do everything possible to save her.”

Thankfully, Britagne survived the initial ordeal, though Jake has explained his wife is far from out of the woods.

She will requires a liver transplant, though doctors don't plan on conducting the procedure until Britagne is strong enough, which could be several months away.

Britagne Miller has undergone surgery (GoFundMe)

Jake has remained by his wife's side the whole time, but has sadly lost his job as he took care of the pair's four children.

Due to the loss of income and costly medical bills, Jake explained on the GoFundMe that his family are in a 'tough spot financially'.

Close to $28,000 has been donated to the cause at the time of writing.

Jake added: "Asking for help is one of the hardest things we’ve ever had to do. But right now, our family needs it.

“My wife, Britagne, is the strongest person I have ever known. She is an incredible woman, an amazing mother to our four beautiful children, and the person who held our family together.

“If you’ve ever met Britagne, you know she always puts others before herself. She has a servant’s heart and has spent her life caring for the people she loves.”