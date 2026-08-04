Kansas mom-of-four fighting for life months after being bitten by 15 spiders when camping
Home>News>Health

Kansas mom-of-four fighting for life months after being bitten by 15 spiders when camping

The Kansas mother first noticed an 'excruciating' bruise had developed near one of her calfs

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: GoFundMe

Topics: Health, Life

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Choose your content: