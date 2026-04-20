Hair-raising reports have revealed that a potentially deadly virus is sweeping across parts of the US.

According to the latest figures, cases of rotavirus are on the rise, with health experts warning that this year’s spike is even higher than this time last year.

The illness, which often spikes during the cooler months between January and June, is easily spread and can cause a range of unpleasant symptoms.

Rotavirus can be particularly dangerous for babies and young children.

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Recent data from WastewaterScan has shown infection rates creeping up in January and then continuing to rise in certain parts of the US, including the West and the Midwest, over the following months.

Rotavirus can be particularly dangerous for babies and young children (Getty Images)

Doctors have said the surge could well be a result of fewer people vaccinating their children, adding that many hospitalizations and complications could be prevented if more parents gave their children the jab.

Before the first rotavirus vaccine was rolled out 20 years ago, it was one of many parents' worst nightmares.

It used to be responsible for more than 200,000 emergency room visits, up to 70,000 hospitalizations, and dozens of deaths each year, according to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

So, what are the symptoms of the virus, and what should people look out for?

The effects of the rotavirus are pretty dire and can include severe dehydration, watery diarrhea, and vomiting. Things usually start kicking in around two days after a person is infected, and the side effects can last between three and eight days, according to the CDC.

The illness, which spreads when people touch an infected surface and then put their hands in their mouths, can be particularly dangerous due to its dehydrating effects.

Parents should look out for decreased urination, dry mouth and throat, crying without tears, and dizziness in children who can stand. Unusual sleepiness or fussiness can also be a sign of severe dehydration.

The illness spreads when people touch an infected surface and then put their hands in their mouths (Getty Images)

Those who have it are most contagious when they are experiencing symptoms and during the first three days after their recovery. People who have been infected can also spread it even in the days before they start to feel ill.

Sadly, there is no specific treatment for rotavirus, though healthcare providers may suggest certain medicines to help lessen symptoms. Since it's caused by a virus rather than bacteria, antibiotics are ineffective.

The best way to treat the illness is to try to keep those who are sick hydrated. Taking oral hydration solutions can help with this. An IV drip can also be given by a doctor in the most severe cases.