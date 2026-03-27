Researchers have highlighted the dangers of tick-bites as Alpha-gal syndrome spreads around the US.

Alpha-gal syndrome is a tick-borne illness that can cause devastating impacts on people, seemingly out of the blue.

Researchers at the Stony Brook Medicine hospital have stated that as many as 450,000 Americans may be living with the syndrome, the majority of whom are unaware that they have the illness until they have an allergic reaction.

The illness sees people develop a life-threatening to red meat, such as beef, pork or lamb and it can also cause reactions to other foods that come from mammals, such as dairy products or gelatin.

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The hospital has noted: “Many develop symptoms after eating foods they have enjoyed their entire lives, often without realizing a tick bite triggered the change.

Some researchers have even argued that the syndrome is underdiagnosed(Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Some researchers have even argued that the syndrome is underdiagnosed, despite a spike in ticks known to be carrying alpha-gal antibodies.

Allergist and immunologist with the Allergy and Asthma Network Purvi Parikh spoke to BillyPenn and said: “The issue with alpha-gal is that it’s probably underdiagnosed.

“As a result of it being underdiagnosed and underreported, there may be more deaths that we don’t even know about, because that connection hasn’t been made.”

But what is Alpha-Gal syndrome?

According to the MayoClinic, the illness is a type of food allergy that can occur after a tick bite.

The hospital has said: “In the United States, the condition most often begins with the bite of the lone star tick. Other types of ticks cause the condition in different parts of the world, mainly in parts of Europe, Australia, Asia, South Africa, and South and Central America.”

However, last year researchers found that West Coast-based western black-legged ticks and eastern and midwestern deer ticks are also responsible for spreading the illness.

Symptoms may vary in severity (Getty Stock Image)

The Mayo Clinic also noted: “Some people may have alpha-gal syndrome and not know it. There are people who have serious allergic reactions, called anaphylactic reactions, for no known reason. Because the reactions can be delayed for hours, researchers think that some of these people may be affected by alpha-gal syndrome.

“The only treatment for alpha-gal syndrome is to not eat red meat or other products from mammals that can trigger reactions. A serious allergic reaction may need medicine called epinephrine and treatment in an emergency room.”

The symptoms may be mild or serious depending on the individual and can include Hives and itching, swelling of the lips, face, throat or eyelids, wheezing or shortness of breath ,stomach pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting.