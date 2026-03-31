An aphrodisiac chocolate product that was spiked with a dangerous quantity of male enhancement supplements is being urgently recalled, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The California-based adult lingerie and sexual enhancement company Gear Isle agreed to the voluntary recall after it was discovered that two of their chocolate-based items had somehow been contaminated with a dangerous amount of sildenafil and tadalafil.

These are the generic names for Viagra and Cialis, which are used by men around the world to help treat erectile dysfunction and other issues relating to healthy sexual function. However, while they can prop you up, in the wrong quantities they can knock you for six.

This is because large doses of these two drugs can cause your blood pressure to plummet dangerously, which in turn can cause you to pass out or even trigger a cardiac arrest.

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The chocolate contained an unexpected amount of chemicals found in supplements like Viagra (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The products being recalled by Gear Isle as a result of their 'undeclared' male enhancement were the Gold Lion Aphrodisiac Chocolate Male Enhancement Sachet and Ilum Sex Chocolate Male Sexual Enhancement Booster, which are sold across America from their website.

These chocolates are labeled as dietary supplements rather than as ordinary food products and come in a powdered form.

In their recall notice issued to the public, the FDA warned: “Use of products with undeclared active ingredients sildenafil and tadalafil may pose a threat to consumers because the active ingredient may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin)."

They added that this 'may cause a significant drop in blood pressure that may be life-threatening,'

Men who take additional nitrate supplements to help with their cardiovascular health are most at risk from ingesting these products, the FDA said. However, the adult business has yet to receive any complaints.

The recalled chocolates were designed to enhance sexual performance, but not like this (Gear Island)

“Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product,” said the FDA.

While the sexual enhancement company has been forced to send letters to its known customers urging them to not consume the adult chocolate supplements, they are not the first business in recent months that has found undeclared Cialis and Viagra in its products.

The Independent reports that, if you'll bare with me, 'Boner Bears Honey' from Florida's Pure Vitamins and Natural Supplements LLC, was recalled this earlier month after undisclosed amounts of both sildenafil and tadalafil were found by the FDA.

Sildenafil was also found in their Red Bull Extreme and Blue Bull Extreme honey-based enhancement products, which also had to be pulled from shelves and returned to the manufacturer.

And that was after an entirely separate company last month was forced to withdraw its own 'Boner Bears' product, after sildenafil was once again found in the sex syrup but not disclosed on the product's label.