Donald Trump has offered what might be the most unusual definition of a ceasefire ever put on record by a sitting US president.

Asked by reporters to define what a ceasefire in the Iran war would actually look like, Trump gave an answer that raised more than a few eyebrows.

"How do you define ceasefire?" he was asked.

Trump responded: "Pretty much the way it is. It's a different part of the world.

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"You know, I'd say in that part of the world, ceasefire is when you're shooting in a more moderate manner."

The bizarre comments came as the political pressure surrounding the Iran war ramped up significantly on Capitol Hill.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed a war powers resolution 215-208, which would require Trump to withdraw US forces from the conflict (BBC)

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed a war powers resolution 215-208, which would require Trump to withdraw US forces from the conflict or seek formal congressional approval to continue.

It was the fourth time the House has attempted to curtail Trump's war powers since the conflict began.

Trump was not impressed. Taking to Truth Social, he wrote: "Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Who would do such an unpatriotic thing."

He went on: "The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans- they're GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves."

The four Republicans who broke with the party to back the resolution were Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett, and Warren Davidson. Michigan Republican Barrett said he voted his conscience and was prepared to face any fallout from Trump.

US President Donald Trump has hit back at lawmakers who voted to send him a rebuke over the war in Iran, calling them "unpatriotic" (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images)

How much does the House vote on Iran actually matter?

Legally, it's complicated. The White House has dismissed the measure as unconstitutional and largely meaningless. For it to carry any real legal weight, an identical version would need to pass the Republican-controlled Senate - and even then, Trump could challenge it in court.

If the Senate alters the wording, it becomes a joint resolution requiring Trump's signature. He would almost certainly veto it, and Congress doesn't have the numbers to override him.

Constitutional law professor Michael Glennon of Tufts University told the BBC the vote still carries political significance.

"A majority of one House of Congress have gone on record, in an actual vote, that the US armed forces need to be withdrawn from hostilities in the Persian Gulf," he said. "Congress is in effect saying: now, we really, really, really, really think this is unlawful."

Trump has already passed the 60-day deadline set by the War Powers Resolution - the federal law that prohibits presidents from deploying troops without congressional approval beyond that window. His administration has argued the restriction is unconstitutional.

The war in Iran is increasingly unpopular with Americans, according to a recent poll (Hamid Vakili/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Do Americans approve of the war in Iran?

Public opinion is also shifting. A New York Times/Siena poll from May found 64% of registered voters believed Trump was wrong to go to war with Iran, compared to 34% who thought he made the right call.

Among independent voters , traditionally a key bellwether group, opposition ran at 73%.

The vote adds to a broader pattern of turbulence inside the Republican Party. It came just days after a conservative revolt in Congress forced Trump's administration to drop plans for a $1.8 billion fund for political allies.

Peace talks are reportedly ongoing. Whether that involves shooting stopping entirely, or just dialling back to what Trump considers a moderate amount - remains to be seen.