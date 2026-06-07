A mom has opened up on the shock moment doctors insisted her 13-year-old daughter she was pregnant, despite never having had sex.

The 40-year-old woman, Anamaria Llorca, told PEOPLE that her daughter was admitted to hospital, after suffering severe stomach pains at school, which her mother believed was appendicitis.

The two headed to the ER, where doctors said they would have to undertake blood work, a urine sample and an ultrasound.

However, during the ultrasound, Anamaria noticed a shift in the doctor, which is when she knew ‘something was wrong’.

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It was then when a physician assistant and another member of staff entered the room, asking the mother to stay outside. She gave them privacy with her daughter - but when she reentered the room she found her daughter crying, after being told she was pregnant.

The mom took her daughter to hospital after she was suffering from server abdominal pains (Getty Stock)

However, her bloods and urine had come back as negative.

"I was livid only because I knew without a doubt that my daughter was not pregnant," she told PEOPLE, saying she was also disappointed with the physician's assistant for not considering any other diagnosis.

Anamaria said her daughter was confused and scared, as she had never been sexually active.

A supervising physician told the mother she wasn’t convinced, although others had found ‘evidence’ on the ultrasound.

After an emergency appointment with an OB-GYN following the weekend, they discovered the teen was not pregnant, and what had been detected in the scan was retained blood from her most recent menstrual cycle.

Of course, the whole ideal has had implications on the family, and the mother ultimately filed a grievance with the hospital, where she was given an apology letter.

Doctors thought the teen was pregnant after an ultrasound (Getty Stock)

The mother told PEOPLE she didn’t want others to go through the same experience - and convinces others to speak up if they feel something isn’t right.

"Remember you are your child's biggest advocate,” she told the publication.

What are the symptoms of appendicitis?

As per Cleveland Clinic, the most common symptoms of appendicitis are abdominal pain, nausea and loss of appetite.

However, these can be mistaken for a lot of other problems. However, the pain begins in the middle of the abdomen, around the belly button.

Pain then intensifies, and nausea and other symptoms present. The pain then shifts to a persons lower right abdomen, where the appendix is located, where it focuses and continues to worsen.

Up to 40% of people develop a fever.

As always, anyone who is concerned should contact their doctor.