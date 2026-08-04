Ohio 'house of horrors' mom makes new legal request that could impact case after 16 'feral' children found
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Ohio 'house of horrors' mom makes new legal request that could impact case after 16 'feral' children found

Elizabeth Siders' attorney claims she 'may be suffering from significant mental health issues'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail

Topics: US News, Crime

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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