Relative of Ohio parents accused of child endangerment speaks out after learning about 'deplorable conditions'
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Relative of Ohio parents accused of child endangerment speaks out after learning about 'deplorable conditions'

Ronnie Fletcher claims his children have been forced to delete social media after becoming 'threatened'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: WOWK 13 News

Topics: US News, Crime

Callum Jones
Callum Jones