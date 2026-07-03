Neighbor of home where 16 children were found in 'deplorable conditions' says he saw 'no kids at all'
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Neighbor of home where 16 children were found in 'deplorable conditions' says he saw 'no kids at all'

The children had been confined to a single room which was filled with human waste

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: 13WHAM ABC News via YouTube

Topics: US News, News, Crime, Ohio

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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