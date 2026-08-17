Woman becomes pregnant after sister donates her womb in life-changing 11-hour transplant
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Woman becomes pregnant after sister donates her womb in life-changing 11-hour transplant

The condition, MRKH syndrome, affects around 1 in 5000 women

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: This Morning/YouTube

Topics: Health, ITV, This Morning

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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