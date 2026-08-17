Men and women have different 'winning' foods to eat in their 20s to reduce risk of heart disease
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Men and women have different 'winning' foods to eat in their 20s to reduce risk of heart disease

Diet is of course a huge factor in your health - but how does it differ for different people?

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Topics: Health, Food and Drink, News

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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