Man traveling 435 miles through the Congo Basin in an inflatable kayak reveals how he’s 'prepared for the worst'
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Man traveling 435 miles through the Congo Basin in an inflatable kayak reveals how he’s 'prepared for the worst'

Ash Dykes says he 'could be paying the ultimate price' if he makes a mistake

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Ash Dykes

Topics: Travel, World News, Life, UK News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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