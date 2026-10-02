Ash Dykes is ready for his next adventure.

The well-known Welsh explorer is taking on six potentially dangerous expeditions as part of Project Six, which in Ash's own words, will include six expeditions, six extreme environments, and one global adventure series.

His first expedition, which will see him kayaking 435 miles (700 kilometres) down the Sangha River, has social media users shaking in their boots, and despite appearing confident on the outside, Ash tells UNILAD he's prepared for the worst.

"Luckily I've got experience so that really helps but I've mentally prepared by visualizing the absolute worst case scenario," he says. "I've studied it. I've looked at other people who have been attacked, what they did and the different methods they used."

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Ash is no rookie, having taken part in hundreds of record breaking expeditions. In 2019, he became the first person to walk the entire length of the Yangtze River across China, which took him 352 days to complete.

He says if he didn't feel 100% confident, he'd put the expedition on hold, like he has done in the past. However, he's mentally and physically prepared for what could go wrong, and will be spending time with the local Baka people for more tips.

"There's going to be parasites everywhere, there's diseases such as malaria and dengue."

Ash Dykes)

Diseases aren't the only thing Ash has to worry about. He'll be surrounded by wild animals including elephants, hippos, and gorillas while traveling in his inflatable kayak. Not to mention all the creepy crawlies he'll encounter when he's camping out at night.

Ash isn't naive. He knows what dangers could lie ahead for himself and his two friends traveling with him. He also tells us he's been bombarded with messages from TikTok users outlining 'all the ways he could die.'

"It's hard, I'm trying my best to prepare," he says.

"There are venomous snakes and scorpions, and if we do make a mistake, if we do get stung or bitten, we could pay the ultimate price.

"I'm more nervous about making a mistake and the jungle making us pay."

Although they may not look like the most dangerous creatures in the jungle, hippos pose a big threat to Ash and his inflatable kayak.

"What if we see a hippo and it panics and attacks? We're in an inflatable kayak and unable to get away quick enough."

So, there are dangers of both big and small animals, but Ash notes that 'it may be a parasitic worm that manages to get a hold of us.'

However, Ash is fully prepared, and says it's all about 'making their presence heard so the big and small animals are a little bit more fearful.'

As for illness, the team have all the medications required, including antibiotics and anti-malaria pills.

"It's about getting on top of it before it's too late," he says.

Should something go terribly wrong though, they do have satellite communications, and will be able to arrange rescue help within hours.

Ash isn't focusing solely on the negatives.

"I think I'm going to fall in love with the Congo. I predict that when I come back, I'll have all these rich stories and experiences, and most likely, will want to come back in the future."

Where is Ash Dykes going next?

Ash Dykes)

After he completes his 'expedition of the decade' down the Sangha River, which is expected to take around three to four weeks, Ash has given himself just two weeks to prepare for his next venture.

He tells us he'll be heading back to London, where he'll have just two weeks to prepare for his next secret adventure.

"I'll be back to swap out kit, and put some weight back on, because I'll probably lose 10 kilograms," he predicts.

He'll also be 'getting rid' of any parasites he may come into contact with along the way.

Although he's keeping the rest of the Project 6 locations secret, Ash is giving UNILAD a huge hint on his second adventure.

"It's going to be about 35-40°C (95- 104°F) in the Congo and the second location is looking to be about -15 to -20 °C (5 to -4 °F) he teases.

"So there's a good 60 degree difference there. Oh my gosh. I've got two weeks to adapt and acclimatise to you know that that difference that's going to be tough," he laughs.

Why is Ash Dykes doing Project Six?

Ash Dykes)

A question most TikTok users are asking. He knows the risks and dangers better than anyone, so why is he doing it?

Well, it's his love of exploring.

"There's a few reasons why I wanted to do this actually. one of the reasons is the Congo has always fascinated me since a youngster," he explains. "It's one of the most baddest, most dangerous place on the planet," the crème de la crème," he laughs.

"I've always really wanted to go there and I want to tick that off personally it will be like a childhood dream come true," he says.

However, there's another reason he's doing Project Six: the fans back home.

Although Ash has featured in a number of record breaking TV shows, he says many of them weren't available for the British audience to watch.

Project Six is completely digital meaning people from Britain, and all over the world can tune in.