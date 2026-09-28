Man who has spent 28 years walking around the world details the hardest part

A man who has spent nearly the last 30 years of his life walking around the world has revealed what he has found the hardest, after making a promise that 'nothing is going to stop' him.

Karl Bushby, now 58, was just 28 years old when he set off on his Goliath Expedition in 1998.

He has spent the last 28 years attempting something that sounds almost impossible: walking around the entire world without taking a single flight.

The British adventurer set off from Punta Arenas, Chile, and has since travelled tens of thousands of miles across some of the planet’s most unforgiving terrain - all as part of his self-imposed challenge.

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His mother, Angela, has been waiting for him to return to Hull, UK, and has reportedly only seen him three times since he left in 1998.

But he has now opened up about the hardest part of the entire experience, and it might come as a surprise to some.

"When people ask me what is the hardest thing about what I do, it’s been the women, it’s been those relationships, hands down," he admitted, speaking with YouTube channel A Mug Of Life.

Bushby is due to finish in autumn 2026. (Bob Miller/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

He described it as the 'toughest' thing he's had to deal with during his historical trip.

"We were always absolutely committed, do or die kind of thing," Bushby said, speaking of the dedication he and his network of support have ploughed into it.

He added: "Once you have that mindset, every obstacle, there’s always, you’re going to find a way around it. Even if it just means waiting. Like pandemics and financial crises.

"It doesn’t work. It might work for some people, but it’s not worked for me. There’s been a couple of relationships… Twice, two of them, you know I fell in love."

The first woman he fell in love with was Colombian, a relationship he said represented 'seven years effort'.

He swam across the Caspian Sea in 2024 as part of the expedition. (Resul Rehimov/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"In Asia," he added, "I had a three-year relationship with a Japanese girl. I fell madly in love. And then come the pandemic, that separated us and put distance between us and then eventually that would go. Perhaps it was never really her lifestyle anyway. It’s not the best."

But it wasn't a factor he didn't prepare for.

He said: "In my first diaries, sitting in home before I began, we wrote about this. And those diaries talk about how I’m going to fall in love and I’m going to get burned and I have to understand what that means.

"So we’d factored in these things along the way, but it doesn’t make it any easier when it actually happens, that’s for sure."