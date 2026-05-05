An influencer who is trapped on a cruise ship with the deadly hantavirus outbreak has spoken out.

On Sunday, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that multiple people onboard the MV Hondius cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean had died of what was suspected to be the hantavirus infection.

At least three passengers have died, with a total of seven indentified cases.

Due to the circumstances, passengers of the cruise ship cannot yet leave.

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One of those trapped on the cruise is travel influencer Jake Rosmarin - who has taken to his Instagram to update his followers.

"I normally wouldn't make a video like this," he began. "But I feel like I need to say something, so I've written a few things down."

In tears, Jake revealed that what was happening on the ship was 'very real' for all of them.

At least three people onboard the ship have died (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

"We're not just a story. We're not just headlines. We're people with families, with lives, with people waiting for us at home," he said.

Addressing the 'hardest part' of the situation, Jake continued: "There's a lot of uncertainty, and that's the hardest part. All we want now is to feel safe, have clarity, and to get home."

He told those who are seeing coverage about the ship to remember that 'there are real people behind it' and that it's 'not something happening somewhere far away'.

"I'll share more when I can, but for now I just ask for your kindness and understanding," he concluded. "Thank you."

In the caption of the video, he penned: "I also want to acknowledge that Oceanwide Expeditions and the entire crew onboard have been handling this situation to the best of their ability, and I’m very grateful for their efforts throughout."

An influencer onboard the ship has spoken out (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

The comment section was filled with well wishes from his followers, as one wrote: "Sending you Prayers for a safe, virus free trip and return home." Another said: "Be strong, everything will pass."

A third echoed: "I’m praying for you Jake and everyone aboard the ship!"

Hantavirus is a group of viruses carried by rodents that can cause severe disease in humans," WHO states. The disease is usually spread through contact with rodents, and can cause severe disease, and in the worst case, death.

The boat set off for a expedition voyage from Argentina to Cape Verde on April 1. A Dutch woman died just over three weeks after boarding, and it's been confirmed a British crew member is preparing to be medically evacuated from the ship to receive 'urgent' medical care.