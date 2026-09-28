College student who went viral during football TV broadcast identified as she posts photo

A spectator at the No.21 Florida and No. 4 Ole Mississippi game has seemingly confirmed it's her who went viral after a camera operator 'zoomed in' on her image during the game.

On Saturday (September 26), No.21 Florida went up against No. 4 Ole Mississippi and swept the floor with a score of 52-28.

It was a big moment for the Gators, their first win of a top-five opponent since 2018 when they beat No.5 LSU.

Alas, rather than focusing in on the epic win, one camera operator was focusing - or should I say zooming in - on something else entirely.

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Midway through the football game, No.21 Florida up with a score of 31 with No. 4 Ole Miss at 21, one cameraperson went rogue and rather than focusing on the game or zooming in on any of the players, decided to zoom in on one particular member of the crowd.

What happened in the viral video from the No.21 Florida v No. 4 Ole Mississippi game?

In a zoom which spans an impressive five seconds, a clip shared to Twitter shows the moment a camera operator picked out a spectator and slowly went in closer and closer.

Why? Well. Who knows. Perhaps it was because the spectator was staring at her watch and not the game either, only looking up at the last second.

Some claim the video shared online has actually been reversed to 'make it seem like it's zooming in'.

Although, another wrote: "So that guy with the backward hat had initially saw the camera and then looked away to play it cool. Also, this means that the cameraman already spotted this girl, zoomed in on those gems, hit RECORD, then proceeded to zoom out to make it look like he wasn't."

Either way, said woman the camera was focusing - if not zooming in or out - on, has since seemingly stepped forward on social media to identify herself.

In a post shared to Instagram, Peyton Blomquist has shared a series of images including a screenshot of the game footage focusing on her, the caption reading: "Work the cut."

Who is Peyton Blomquist?

Blomquist took to Instagram on September 27 to share six images and a video, showing her wearing the same outfit the woman in the game video can be seen in.

She also shared the clip from the game, alongside her own viewpoint of the match too.

Her post has seen her gain an influx in followers, landing herself at 36.1k at the time of writing.

But who is she? Well, according to her Instagram bio, Blomquist is a student at The University of Florida and part of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

A post from last month reveals her celebrating a friend's 21st birthday, alongside 'hard launching' her sorority.

According to The Big Lead, Blomquist is a freshman nutritional sciences major.

Elsewhere in Saturday's game, for those who got distracted for whatever the reason, Jadan Baugh and Duke Clark combined for 268 rushing yards on 41 carries.

Gators coach Jon Sumrall resolved, as quoted by ESPN WRUF: "It's not asleep, but it ain't fully awake yet. It’s being stirred up a little bit. So we’re going to get there [...] I promise you, I didn’t come here for us to be average."